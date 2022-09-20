Watch CBS News
Car repair coverage company ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A car repair company has been ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to Pennsylvania residents.

The Pa. Attorney General's Office says consumers purchased contracts from Delta Auto Protect, but when they attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, the company would deny claims and fail to honor those contracts.

Customers who believe they may have been a victim of these deceptive sales tactics should reach out to the Attorney General's Office before November 11.

September 20, 2022

