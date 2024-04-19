One person found dead after vehicle pulled from Boone Reservoir in Peters Township

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person died after a car was pulled out of Boone Reservoir in Peters Township early on Friday morning.

According to the Peters Township Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., they were called to the corner of Sherwood and Waterdam Roads after a resident heard a loud crash into the guardrail.

Once they arrived, they found the guardrail had been badly damaged and debris in the water of Boone Reservoir.

They determined that a vehicle had driven into the reservoir.

With assistance from various fire departments and a towing company, divers were able to locate the vehicle, attach a line to the vehicle, and pull it out of approximately eight feet of water.

One person was found inside and they were pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

