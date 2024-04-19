Watch CBS News
One person found dead after vehicle pulled from Boone Reservoir in Peters Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person died after a car was pulled out of Boone Reservoir in Peters Township early on Friday morning. 

According to the Peters Township Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., they were called to the corner of Sherwood and Waterdam Roads after a resident heard a loud crash into the guardrail. 

Once they arrived, they found the guardrail had been badly damaged and debris in the water of Boone Reservoir. 

They determined that a vehicle had driven into the reservoir. 

With assistance from various fire departments and a towing company, divers were able to locate the vehicle, attach a line to the vehicle, and pull it out of approximately eight feet of water. 

One person was found inside and they were pronounced dead. 

An investigation is underway. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 11:07 AM EDT

