Car hit by gunfire in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after they found shell casings and a car hit by gunfire.

Just after midnight, they were called to the Strip District for a call of shots fired.

Police found that the gunfire originated from two vehicles near Liberty Avenue and 16th Street but those vehicles had fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a third vehicle, that was not involved in the gunfire, was hit by bullets.

No victims were found at the scene and police are investigating.

