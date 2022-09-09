Watch CBS News
Car hit by gunfire in the Strip District

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after they found shell casings and a car hit by gunfire. 

Just after midnight, they were called to the Strip District for a call of shots fired. 

Police found that the gunfire originated from two vehicles near Liberty Avenue and 16th Street but those vehicles had fled the scene. 

Meanwhile, a third vehicle, that was not involved in the gunfire, was hit by bullets. 

No victims were found at the scene and police are investigating. 

September 9, 2022

