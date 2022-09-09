Car hit by gunfire in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after they found shell casings and a car hit by gunfire.
Just after midnight, they were called to the Strip District for a call of shots fired.
Police found that the gunfire originated from two vehicles near Liberty Avenue and 16th Street but those vehicles had fled the scene.
Meanwhile, a third vehicle, that was not involved in the gunfire, was hit by bullets.
No victims were found at the scene and police are investigating.
