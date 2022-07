PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are currently on the scene at a McKeesport boat launch where a car has gone into the Youghiogheny River.

The incident occurred at the bottom of Rebecca Street. No word yet from officials if anyone was inside the vehicle.

KDKA Photojournalist Lisa Fernandez

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.