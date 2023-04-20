Car goes up in flames, sparks brush fire on Route 48

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car that went up in flames sparked a brush fire in Allegheny County on Thursday.

Someone driving by shared a photo showing a car engulfed in bright flames on Route 48.

(Photo: Provided)

The Larimer Volunteer Fire Department, which was helping at the scene, said a "large brush fire" on Mosside Boulevard and Signal Hill Road happened as a result of the vehicle fire.

Attack 1 and Tanker 1 are currently assisting multiple Allegheny County companies on Mosside Blvd @ Signal Hill Rd with a large brush fire as a result of a vehicle fire. Posted by Larimer VFD on Thursday, April 20, 2023

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a burnt-out car could be seen pulled off to the side of the road.

Firefighters didn't say what caused the car to catch on fire.

This afternoon NHEMS/R MERV 211 responded into Wall Boro, Allegheny County for a vehicle fire that extended into the... Posted by North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue on Thursday, April 20, 2023

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said on Thursday the wildfire danger is high for many counties and was moderate in Allegheny County.

The state says some trees are still bare during the spring, allowing sunlight to reach the forest floor to warm the ground and dry surface fuels. Coupled with strong and dry winds, the DNCR said this leads to a tremendous amount of combustible fuels.