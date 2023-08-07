Car crashes into second floor of Pa. home
DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car crashed into the second floor of a home in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, leaving behind a massive hole.
The Junction Fire Company said the chief arrived at a home in Decatur Township to find a vehicle on top of the house and one person who had gotten out.
The fire company said rescue crews stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole ahead of possible strong storms.
Photos posted to social media showed the severe damage the car left behind after it got lodged into the second story of the house.
The fire company did not say how the car got up there.
