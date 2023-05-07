Car crashes into several vehicles in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A car crashed into several vehicles and nearly hit a building in North Versailles on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 on East Pittsburgh and McKeesport Boulevard near Allmor Towing.

A witness told KDKA the driver went off the road and hit two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

There's no word on any injuries.