Car crashes into several vehicles in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A car crashed into several vehicles and nearly hit a building in North Versailles on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30 on East Pittsburgh and McKeesport Boulevard near Allmor Towing.
A witness told KDKA the driver went off the road and hit two other vehicles before coming to a stop.
There's no word on any injuries.
