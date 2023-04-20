Car crashes into Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's East Side shelter; no animals hurt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's East Side animal shelter has significant damage after someone crashed their car into the facility overnight, shelter officials said.

Employees discovered the damage when they arrived for work on Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the crash which happened sometime after the shelter on Hamilton Avenue closed on Wednesday evening.

The damage to an outside brick wall and an interior office in the administrative part of the facility is significant, officials with HARP said.

None of the employees or animals were hurt.

The East Side shelter is open as usual today with adoption hours from 1-6 p.m. and veterinary medical care center hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.