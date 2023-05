Car Catches On Fire In Garage North Versailles

Car Catches On Fire In Garage North Versailles

Car Catches On Fire In Garage North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A car caught on fire inside a garage in North Versailles on Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon along Arlington Avenue.

No injuries were reported. There's no word on what started the fire.