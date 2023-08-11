Car break-ins at North Park under investigation

NORTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- County police are investigating after three cars were broken into in North Park on Thursday afternoon.

Two of the vehicles were broken into in the Cabin Lot and the third was near the dog park, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said. Two Hondas and an Acura were targeted, he said.

"There are organized groups that prey upon parks, walking trails and gyms. These locations often have individuals who leave their wallets, purses and other items of value in the vehicles, often in plain view," Kearns warned.

Park visitors are urged to secure their vehicles and put any valuable items in their trunks or out of sight.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact county police through their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or through social media.