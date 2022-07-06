Watch CBS News
Police seek identities of 2 suspects in Canton Township hotel assault

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify two suspects in an aggravated assault at a hotel in Canton Township that left two people injured. 

According to police, the suspects attacked the victims at the Days Inn on Chestnut Street in Canton Township on July 1. Police said an airsoft gun was also used during the assault. 

Police are trying to identify two suspects in an aggravated assault that left two people injured at the Days Inn in Canton Township. (Photo: Pa. Crime Stoppers)

Troopers said one person had a broken rib and a chipped spine and needed stitches after the assault while the other wasn't as seriously injured.

Police are investigating whether the suspects had any association with guests at the hotel but said they believe a random encounter led to the assault. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ferraro at 724-223-5200. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 3:56 PM

