Canonsburg's Fourth of July parade brings generations together

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Families across Western Pennsylvania are celebrating the Fourth of July. There are barbecues, parties, and, of course, parades.

Canonsburg's mayor tells KDKA they predict 50-60,000 people lined the two-mile route through downtown Canonsburg for the second-largest Independence Day parade in the state.

From church bells to the national anthem and a flyover by the 911th Airlift Wing, Canonsburg's Fourth of July parade went off without a hitch.

For 60 years, kids and adults have marched through the borough on foot or aboard trucks, cars, or floats, to celebrate our country's birthday, with families securing their seats along the route, sometimes 48 hours in advance.

"This is like third, fourth generation; we always come to this spot," Adam Greer said.

Greer put up his family's tent at 8 p.m. Monday. Every year since before he was born, his family has watched the parade from the same place.

It's a tradition that, for Gemma Smith, brings back memories of being in the parade herself.

"I was in the school band. I was in the Canon-McMillan band, so I was in the flag corps. And then our neighbors had a construction company. I was on floats. It's a long-standing history of coming to the parade," she said.

In fact, this year, KDKA's own Chris Hoffman took part as the celebrity grand marshal.

There's just something about this parade that attracts thousands year after year.

"Canonsburg's been on the map. We continue to be on the map, and we open our doors to everybody," said Mayor David Rhome.

The music and the cheers, in good company with friends and family.

"I came here as a younger kid every year. Getting to sit out and run out and grab the candy and so getting to share that with my kids now, as a seven- and five-year-old, it's just a really special time to be with family," Darla Mele said.