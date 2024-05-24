Some Canonsburg residents claim they paid for military banners that never went up

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Those military banners that can be seen hanging on poles in towns throughout the Pittsburgh region are a topic of controversy this Memorial Day weekend. Some residents of a Washington County town say they paid to have their loved ones displayed, only to find the banners were never hung.

Typically, the town or city or the chamber of commerce will offer to hang the personalized banners for a fee, and just about everyone likes them. There is, however, a problem in Canonsburg Borough.

Some are claiming they paid that fee, but their ordered banners never went up. One Facebook group has several making that claim. In posts, they say, "15-30 military banners in Canonsburg has gone missing" and another post says, "my dad's banner is 1 of them missing and we didn't know it until we called to see why it wasn't up?"

After repeated attempts to request a comment from several leaders in the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce about these claims, all declined and said, "this is a non-story." They then refused discuss it or to go on camera to talk about it.

But at the end of the day, people in the Facebook group say their families paid $150 for their loved one to be displayed and they're not.