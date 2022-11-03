Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.

A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor.

It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg.

The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.

The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street.

"This is the second time this has happened this year," said Gloria Dunkle on Canonsburg's Old-Fashioned Christmas Committee.

A woman with dark long hair, a dark vest, dark pants and, according to police, no shoes, was seen walking on the Morganza Bridge knocking down the garland that was once hung with care.

"It took them four hours just to put every bow on there, making sure the garland is straight," said Dunkle.

To some, the decorations may not seem like a big deal, but to this small town and its Christmas committee, it's about much more than a couple of bows and twinkle lights.

"It's really about the spirit of Cannonsburg, the spirit of Christmas," said Dunkle.

All fixed and fluffed, the greenery is now back in its place, and hopefully, the committee says, safe from another Scrooge, or person looking to land on the naughty list.

"This is for Christmas, it's a great holiday, and to just trash it like it's nothing -- it's really, it's upsetting," Dunkle said.

Cannonsburg's police chief says the person responsible could face criminal mischief charges. He says the department is already getting tips to help find this person.

If you have any information, you're asked to give them a call.