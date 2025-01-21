Canon-MacMillan wrestling teams to honor Gold Star families at special event this week

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's a night of great wrestling and a time to honor our military heroes.

All military members, families of service members, veterans, and reservists are invited to Canon-MacMillan High School on Wednesday night where everyone in attendance will not only witness a special section meet between the talented wrestlers at Canon-Mac and Trinity but also get to honor 27 Gold Star families.

The first match starts in the gym at 5 p.m. with the girls' team who are the two-time defending state champions and then the boys wrestle at 6:30 p.m.

We also will learn about the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our country and honor those heroes in front of their surviving family members.

"We are always looking for opportunities to recognize them and they always want to have their loved one recognized," said Carlos Carmona, the chapter president of the Army Association of Greater Pittsburgh. "It is the saying that in their lives and in their minds, their hero dies twice - once they've taken their last breath and once when their name is said for the very last time."

Each match is dedicated to a hero and Canon-Mac athletes will be wearing the names of those heroes on their singlets on Wednesday night.

"The Pittsburgh is one of the largest military communities in the country," Carmona said. "That's something a lot of people don't understand, right? We don't have any active military bases. Yet our lineage and military history from before the Revolution is very, very strong."

Tickets will be sold at the door for a small cover charge and military members in uniform get in for free.

