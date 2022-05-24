Camp counselor shortage putting parents in bind

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many summer camps in the Pittsburgh area have hit their capacity because of a shortage of camp counselor applicants.

The Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania and several other organizations that host summer camps told KDKA this has been the most challenging year for filling camp counselor positions.

School is almost out for the summer, but many kids might end up on a waitlist for summer camp.

"It's difficult because we have room in the buildings, but we don't have the staff to fill the positions," said Jessi Marsh, the Vice President of Advancement and Philanthropy for the Boys and Girls Club of Western PA.

Marsh said they would like to hire 12 to 15 additional camp counselors, which they call youth development professionals, for their day camps at seven clubhouse locations in Allegheny and Somerset counties.

"We are limiting our capacity, we can't take any more youth currently, we only have waitlists, but if we're able to hire a few more staff for the summer then we would be able to accept more kids into the program," Marsh said.

Marsh said the Boys and Girls Club made the position more attractive. They will pay $15 an hour, provide free virtual healthcare and $250 bonus eligibility for working all 10 weeks.

"We hope benefits like that make the position even more attractive. It's a great summer job, it's a lot of fun, so we are hoping to get a few more applicants before the summer begins," Marsh said.

She said parents should not give up their search to keep their kids busy and active this summer break.

"Definitely get on a waitlist and now is the time be filling out registration and enrollment for summer camps because all organizations are facing the same staffing shortages and likely have to cap their enrollment, so now is the time to enroll," Marsh said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Western PA summer camp program is June 13 to August 19.

Interested applicants can apply for camp counselor position at the Boys at Girls Club online or submit a resume and cover letter to hr@bgcwpa.org.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is facing the same challenge. Kimberly Black, the Regional Camp Family Director for YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, said they need to fill 20 counselor positions for their 15 Summer Day camp locations. She said some of their sites have had to close registration and start a waitlist, but they'll re-open if they hire more counselors. The Y also needs counselors for overnight camps.

The YMCA's camps in Allegheny County start between June 6 and June 20 and end on August 19.

Applicants can apply to the YMCA's camp counselor positions online.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy spokesperson said they are not hiring any more staff for their summer camps and they're not accepting more children. They said it was tough filling positions this year.