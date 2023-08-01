Cam Heyward partnering with Bruster's to raise money for the Heyward House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cam Heyward is once again partnering with Bruster's for a good cause.
It's the Heyward Blitz Sundae, which features cookie dough ice cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookie pieces, brownie bites, whipped cream, and a cherry.
For each sundae sold, Bruster's will donate a dollar to the Heyward House, which supports local families and their kids.
