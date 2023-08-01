Watch CBS News
Local News

Cam Heyward partnering with Bruster's to raise money for the Heyward House

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cam Heyward partnering with Bruster's to raise money for the Heyward House
Cam Heyward partnering with Bruster's to raise money for the Heyward House 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cam Heyward is once again partnering with Bruster's for a good cause.

It's the Heyward Blitz Sundae, which features cookie dough ice cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookie pieces, brownie bites, whipped cream, and a cherry.

For each sundae sold, Bruster's will donate a dollar to the Heyward House, which supports local families and their kids.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 1:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.