Cam Heyward partnering with Bruster's to raise money for the Heyward House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cam Heyward is once again partnering with Bruster's for a good cause.

It's the Heyward Blitz Sundae, which features cookie dough ice cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookie pieces, brownie bites, whipped cream, and a cherry.

For each sundae sold, Bruster's will donate a dollar to the Heyward House, which supports local families and their kids.