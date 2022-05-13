Cam Heyward honored with award for service to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cam Heyward has received an award for his service to Pittsburgh.
Today is the 44th annual UPMC Celebrity Classic, a day of golf for a good cause.
The event benefits UPMC's Department or Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.
The festivities kicked off on Thursday night with a gala at Heinz Field.
Shazier honored his former Steeler teammate Cam Heyward for his service to Pittsburgh.
