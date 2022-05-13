Watch CBS News
Cam Heyward honored with award for service to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cam Heyward has received an award for his service to Pittsburgh.

Today is the 44th annual UPMC Celebrity Classic, a day of golf for a good cause.

The event benefits UPMC's Department or Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday night with a gala at Heinz Field.

Shazier honored his former Steeler teammate Cam Heyward for his service to Pittsburgh. 

First published on May 13, 2022 / 2:12 AM

