Caliente Pizza & Draft House coming to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates fans can now get a slice of Caliente pizza at PNC Park this season.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House is selling its gourmet pizzas at the ballpark this season, starting with the home opener on Friday.

Fans can grab slices of Sicilian, pepperoni and cheese pizza in sections 114, 123, 305 and 318.

"Providing great food options for our guests is a big part of the ballpark experience. The addition of quality pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House to PNC Park will further expand the offerings with a local flare," said Pirates President Travis Williams in a news release. "Their commitment to quality makes them a great addition to PNC Park, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

Caliente is the four-time World Pizza Champions and in 2019, their Mee-Maw pizza earned the title of Best Pizza in America.