Caliente takes home awards at World Pizza Games

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza is known for good pies, but did you know they're also known for being world champion pizza tossers?

Matt Hickey has a gift for tossing pizza.

"I have always been kind of good at pizza," said Hickey. "Kind of quick. I have been able to stretch fairly constantly really big, without any thin spots."

Little did he know before going to the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas -- an exposition with pizza professionals from all over the globe -- that there was a World Pizza Games. Yes, it is a real thing.

"When I went out there for the first time, I didn't compete at all," said Hickey. "I just observed and took it all in. And me and a buddy who went out there, we started kind of twirling towels in the kitchen after seeing the acrobatics in person and it just took off from there."

The World Pizza Games have multiple competitions for a variety of different pizza activities like freestyle acrobatic dough tossing, largest dough stretch and even a pizza triathlon.

Hickey has now been competing in the games for years and has won many of these challenges.

"I'd say total, I probably have about 17 or 18 awards now," he said. "Three titles and three world championships."

At this year's games, Hickey took home silver for freestyle acrobatic dough tossing and gold for largest dough stretch and he shows no signs of slowing down. So the next time you are at a Caliente pizza know that the pizza you are eating might just have been tossed by the best of the best.

