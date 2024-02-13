Pittsburgh-area animal rescue makes desperate plea for foster homes and adoptions for cats

CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Many Pittsburgh-area animal rescues are overflowing with cats in need of foster homes and adoptions.

One rescue is so overwhelmed that it has been forced to pause taking in felines.

"You get so frustrated. You know each one of us is doing everything that we can, but it's just never enough," said Erin Burlew, foster coordinator for Cali Cats Rescue.

The four women who help run Cali Cats Rescue are at their wits' end. They receive several messages every day for kitties in need in the Mon Valley, South Hills and surrounding communities. Right now, Cali Cats Rescue doesn't have enough room or money.

It has halted intakes and its trap neuter release program. It was forced to make this decision after it trapped cats on a property in California Borough.

"We thought maybe five or six cats someone said they had seen, and there we had 18 cats," said Amanda Jeney, owner and president of Cali Cats Rescue.

All those felines needed vet care.

"We had four eye removals and five dentals. Some of them are ferals that will need to go back. We'll probably put five cats back, and the rest are all in desperate need of fosters. Prior to that, we went for four kittens to a public parking lot in Bentleyville. The four kittens turned into 14 cats," Jeney said.

The ladies use space in their homes, one garage, and they have about a dozen consistent, great fosters. They desperately need more foster homes and loving forever homes, especially for kitties over 6 months old.

"We have great support from the community and from our followers, so we have a lot of donations where we have food, litter. We can supply all of that to a foster. It is a commitment on their part," said Burlew.

Typically, rescues get a little break in the winter, but that's not the case this year. Burlew said not enough people are spaying and neutering their indoor and outdoor cats, and with the warmer weather, Cali Cats Rescue is seeing more kittens being born this winter.

"We're coming into kitten season. In the next month and a half, we're going to be in even bigger need," Burlew said.

Like a cat, these women know they'll land back on their feet so they can help more kitties before they use up their nine lives.

"It's become a complete labor of love and something I am so deeply committed to that I can't imagine walking away," said Burlew.

Cali Cats Rescue will hold a big adoption event on Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus in Bethel Park. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Between 30 to 40 kitties will be there.

If you see a cat on the rescue's website that you want to adopt before going to the adoption event, fill out an application by Friday. You can also fill out an application at the event.

Donations will help them care for more cats and fostering will give them more space for new rescues. Reach out to Cali Cats Rescue to learn how to foster here.