'I feel the jury let Caitlyn down': Caitlyn Kaufman's parents disappointed with results of trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of the Butler County native who was killed while driving to work two years ago in Tennessee are trying to move on without their daughter.

"I'm just doing the best I can," Rick Kaufman said. "Like I said, I cry every day."

"I take it day by day, hour by hour," Diane Kaufman said.

Every day, Diane Kaufman wears a necklace with her daughter's fingerprint. It is a reminder of the daughter she lost and the burden she still carries.

"It's just very lonely for me," she said. "She was my morning text, my morning call."

Parents of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman murdered in a road rage incident in Nashville talk about their pain,the trial & the recent verdict that shocked them. “I sat there after the trial and I felt so guilty and so bad because I felt I let her down,” https://t.co/NThE9ICdOA @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jmnBolPyaZ — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) April 6, 2023

On Dec. 3, 2020, Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed as she drove to St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. The ICU nurse from Butler County was 26 years old.

Police arrested James Cowan and Devaunte Hill, charging them with first-degree murder. Neither man knew Kaufman.

"I remember gasping for air when I saw them for the first time," Diane Kaufman said. "I kept looking at them, and not once did either one of them show an ounce of remorse for what they did."

During the trial, little things from friends kept them going.

"For every day of the trial, she had a card for us to open that to give us courage and hope," Diane Kaufman said.

Before the verdict, they were hopeful. Then in a moment, frustrated. A jury convicted Hill, the shooter, of second-degree murder but acquitted Cowan, the driver.

"I feel the jury let Caitlyn down," Diane Kaufman said.

It is something the parents grapple with months later.

"I sat there after the trial and I felt so guilty and so bad because I felt I let her down," Diane Kaufman said.

"(Hill) gets slapped in the hand for 25 years. It's not right," Rick Kaufman said.