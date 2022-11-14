Buyer Beware: Watching out for price errors when checking out at a store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How closely do you pay attention while you're checking out at a store?

Is the price you're being charged what you were expecting and does it match the price on the store shelf?

KDKA's John Shumway has a tale of buyer beware.

Consumer watchdogs say this has always been an issue, but seems to be getting worse.

For many, when they finally get to the checkout line, the focus shifts to getting out of there.

"Consumers tend to be hurried we tend to not pay attention in many cases," said consumer advocate Mary Bach.

So when the store scanner rings up a price different from what it said on the shelf or on the display, we may or may not notice.

"We have to protect ourselves because it's our money I'm talking about," Bach said.

Bach has been checking receipts for a while now and says mistakes have always happened, but says that more of these problems seem to be taking place compared to the past.

The stores tend to blame inflation first.

"The fact that the prices to them from their wholesalers or their suppliers are going up almost faster than they can keep up with in terms of tagging the store shelves," Bach said.

Bach says they then blame not having enough staff to keep up with the in-store shelf or display tagging.

"It is against the law to post one price and to charge a higher price. And as a result, the customer always should be given the posted lower price," Bach said.

Bach says this isn't limited to grocery stores, as it seems to be taking place at all sorts of stores, adding that the larger the store, the bigger chance for a mistake.

Bach says she doesn't believe the price differences are deliberate, but instead a flaw in the system/

Even if it's a few cents, Bach says it's important to speak up for your own sake and for your fellow shoppers.

If you realize you were overcharged, Bach says not to be afraid or embarrassed to speak up.

"You are simply protecting your own money and you are possibly helping other consumers behind you who buy the same item," Bach said.

In Pennsylvania, you must be given the lower price or reimbursed for the difference, while in other states, there are penalties.

In Michigan, you get the price difference plus a bonus of 10x, and in Connecticut, you get the item for free.

Bach says it may be true that some may not even bother if its only a few cents, but you're not just getting your own money back, you're also helping others save, as well.