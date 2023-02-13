Buyer Beware: Valentine's Day candy packaging can be misleading or disappointing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the day before Valentine's Day and with many scrambling to get candy, it's a good time to exercise caution, because not all is what it appears to be.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with the words of caution.

36 million hears of candy are sold each here, so if you buy one, you likely know what's inside -- or do you?

The hearts of candy from Russell Stover and Whitman's Chocolates are an eye opener.

Russell Stover makes both boxes, which are clearly marked as 5.1 ounces of candy, but ConsumerWorld.com's founder Edgar Dworsky says the issue is the size of the box.

"This is a federal law that basically says that overpackaging making misleading packages is illegal," Dworsky said.

Dworsky says you need to be careful.

"Don't be misled by the size of the product package. You really have to understand what are you getting for your money. What's inside is what counts," Dworsky says.

Each box tells you the weight of the candy you're buying and on the back of the product, it tells you the number of pieces inside the box.

The best thing you can do is be careful and do your homework. Some boxes might have more pieces of chocolate in them even though they look smaller.

The FDA has the authority when it comes to regulating companies and some Attorneys General have gone after the company in the past, but the issue doesn't seem to change.