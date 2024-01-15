Butter sculpture at Pa. Farm Show dismantled to be turned into renewable energy

PITTSBURGH KDKA) -- The end of the Pennsylvania Farm Show means the dismantling of this year's butter sculpture.

Crews were on hand on Sunday to help scrape the butter into bags, which will be taken to a farm in Mifflintown to be recycled into renewable energy.

American Dairy Association North East

"Without taking care of our farms and our land and the environment, we don't have farms," said Brett Reinford. "Recycling the butter sculpture as well as recycling a bunch of other things we do on our farms helps us to move forward as an industry here in Pennsylvania."

Over the course of a year, Reinford Farms helps save more than 50,000 tons of food from landfills to turn it into energy while also helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.