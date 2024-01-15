Watch CBS News
Local News

Butter sculpture at Pa. Farm Show dismantled to be turned into renewable energy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Butter sculpture at Pa. Farm Show dismantled to be turned into renewable energy
Butter sculpture at Pa. Farm Show dismantled to be turned into renewable energy 00:39

PITTSBURGH KDKA) -- The end of the Pennsylvania Farm Show means the dismantling of this year's butter sculpture.

Crews were on hand on Sunday to help scrape the butter into bags, which will be taken to a farm in Mifflintown to be recycled into renewable energy.

c6829e49a37f402c82482143d958d542.jpg
American Dairy Association North East

"Without taking care of our farms and our land and the environment, we don't have farms," said Brett Reinford. "Recycling the butter sculpture as well as recycling a bunch of other things we do on our farms helps us to move forward as an industry here in Pennsylvania."

Over the course of a year, Reinford Farms helps save more than 50,000 tons of food from landfills to turn it into energy while also helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 1:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.