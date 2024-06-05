Beloved 73-year-old Butler Township McDonald's employee retires after more than 30 years

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- After almost 31 years of serving the people of Butler Township their burgers and fries with a side of smiles, 73-year-old Martha Kennedy is hanging up her apron.

Kennedy says at the McDonald's in the Greater Butler Mart, it's always been about the people.

"I like people, I like people," she said. "You can think it but you can't say it! You know, if somebody is being mean to me, you don't want to know what I'm thinking, but I'm smiling at them!"

No matter how she may feel that day, she leaves her emotions at the door and gives every customer a warm smile and a positive attitude.

"Every morning you drive through the drive-thru, she would spunk up your morning. Good morning, bad morning, that woman never had a bad day, and if she did, you didn't know it," said customer David Fiechuk.

"I've known Martha literally since I was like 1, she used to give me the little cookies in the drive-thru," manager Alec Damico said.

After almost 31 years of serving others at McDonald's and forming lasting friendships with the people in Butler, Kennedy says it's time to go.

"I have enjoyed it. I love the kids who I have worked with," she said. "I love my job. I love it but it's time to go."

Whether she is an employee or a guest, she can't help but take care of everyone.

"Martha's always kind of been the store grandmother, even on treat days, she's brought in pumpkin rolls before, cookies, she's always looking out for everyone," Damico said.

Kennedy said it will be hard when she leaves.

"I have a hard time having customers stand up there and wait. And I have come back not on the clock and taken orders," Kennedy said.

Customers and fellow employees say she is irreplaceable.

"She's a staple to this town. We're gonna miss her, absolutely gonna miss her," Fiechuk said.

Damico said Kennedy will be missed.

"Every single person that comes to this restaurant is going to miss Martha," Damico said.

Kennedy's next step is to have no plan. She may gamble a little but just wants to relax and enjoy her family.