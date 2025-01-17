Butler school police officer is honored by students and faculty with scholarship

Beloved Butler School Officer recognized and honored by his community with scholarship

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, PA. (KDKA) -- Officer James Green received a state award last year for his service to students. Now, the scope of that recognition has expanded.

Friday was a show of support for a national nod.

"The love that they give you is amazing," said James Green, Broad Street Elementary School police officer.

Officer Green was being ambushed by the students who know him best Friday morning. They know him here as "Officer Jim".

"It's a way for them not to look at me so official," said Green.

Officer Jim was honored with a Pennsylvania RISE award last year.

"One of the teachers said, either you fill this out, or we're doing it for you," said Green.

Now, he's receiving a National RISE award.

"To find out he's been named as a national winner is really, really, special," said Brian White, Butler Area School District Superintendent.

RISE stands for "Recognizing Inspiring School Employees."

The District's Superintendent, said Officer Jim's contributions were certainly inspiring.

"He's so energetic – he's so warm, so accepting of everyone – really sort of lives in the image of Fred Rogers and takes anyone the way they are," said White.

It was quite the grand auditorium assembly Friday. Officer Jim didn't ask for all this.

"I'm not real good at big crowds," said Green.

But sometimes, the plaques and the embraces are logical ends when you mean so much to so many.

"He encourages them on bad days, lifts them up when they're having a bad time and celebrates them when they're doing good things," said White.

Officer Jim's been at Broad Street Elementary about eight years now. This is more than a job to him.

"I was on the state police, I was in the Marines – and put me in an elementary school… and it's just like – I smile," said Green.

In honor of Officer Jim, the Butler Area School District announced on Friday a scholarship for kids who are looking to go into law enforcement.