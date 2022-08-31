Butler Radio accepting entries for this year's Christmas parade
BUTLER (KDKA) - Entries are now open for this year's Christmas Parade in downtown Butler!
The theme this year is "The Magic of Christmas."
The nighttime parade steps off Main Street on Saturday, November 26.
If you have a float or your organization wants to participate, Butler Radio is accepting entries until October 31.
You can register and get read-up on the rules at this link.
