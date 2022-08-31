Watch CBS News
Local News

Butler Radio accepting entries for this year's Christmas parade

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BUTLER (KDKA) - Entries are now open for this year's Christmas Parade in downtown Butler! 

The theme this year is "The Magic of Christmas." 

The nighttime parade steps off Main Street on Saturday, November 26. 

If you have a float or your organization wants to participate, Butler Radio is accepting entries until October 31. 

You can register and get read-up on the rules at this link

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.