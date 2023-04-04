Butler police searching for missing 16-year-old girl possibly heading to Texas
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Butler police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police said Karina Lynn Ingram McKibbin's father reported her missing since March 28.
She may be traveling to Texas, but police said when officers in Texas checked a relative's home, she wasn't there.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.