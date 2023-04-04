Watch CBS News
Butler police searching for missing 16-year-old girl possibly heading to Texas

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Butler police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Police said Karina Lynn Ingram McKibbin's father reported her missing since March 28. 

kdka-karina-lynn-ingram-mckibbin.png
(Photo provided by Butler City Police Department)

She may be traveling to Texas, but police said when officers in Texas checked a relative's home, she wasn't there. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

First published on April 4, 2023 / 4:17 PM

