Butler police, CYS looking for missing juvenile

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Butler County CYS and Butler City Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing juvenile.

Brandon Just, 16, ran away from CYS custody and is considered missing, per a press release from the police department. The last contact with Just was at approximately 3 p.m. on March 6, 2023, the release added.

Just is 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler 911.