Watch CBS News
Local News

Butler police, CYS looking for missing juvenile

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Butler County CYS and Butler City Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing juvenile.

brandon-just-missing-juvenile-kdka-3-7-2023.png
KDKA

Brandon Just, 16, ran away from CYS custody and is considered missing, per a press release from the police department. The last contact with Just was at approximately 3 p.m. on March 6, 2023, the release added.

Just is 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler 911.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.