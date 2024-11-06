Butler man shot, killed during domestic incident, police say

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Butler man was shot and killed during an apparent domestic incident on Tuesday, according to a media release from the Butler City Police Department.

The Butler City Police Department responded to the 200 block of American Avenue for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a man, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Waggett, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Waggett had been receiving treatment from bystanders before he was put into the care of medical personnel at the scene. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene and later found the suspect, 37-year-old Sean Williams, nearby. Police determined that an argument took place involving Waggett and Williams that led to the shooting. There were no other injuries.

Williams was transported to the Butler County Prison and has been charged with criminal homicide.

Anyone with video or who witnessed the event is asked to contact Butler City police via the Butler County 911 center.