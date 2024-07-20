"Our role was limited to providing the venue." Butler Farm Show issues statement one week after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday marks one week since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Over the past week, investigators have been trying to piece together how the gunman, Thomas Crooks, had such a clean shot at the former president.

On Friday, the Butler Farm Show issued a statement six days after the assassination attempt, saying their involvement simply was renting the grounds to the former president's campaign.

"We want to clarify that our role was limited to providing the venue, with no further involvement in the event," the statement began.

You can read the full statement below:

"We are grieved by the tragic event that occurred at the Butler Farm Show grounds during former President Donald J. Trump's rally on Saturday, July 13. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, whose life made a profound impact within the Butler community. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who were injured during the incident and wish them a full recovery. The Butler Farm Show is fully cooperating with the FBI's ongoing investigation into this incident. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we have been unable to comment on the event until now. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process. The Butler Farm Show has been a beloved community and family tradition since 1948, bringing people together from all walks of life to celebrate agriculture and community. Our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees of the upcoming Butler Farm Show remains unwavering, and your well-being is at the heart of our preparations. Thank you for your patience and support as we heal and move forward as a community."

Essentially, the farm show's board of directors is saying they did not handle security or any other aspects of the event, playing a limited role.

Over the next few days, law enforcement will face a lot of questions about how the gunman, Thomas Crooks, was able to pull this off.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will speak to the House Oversight Committee on Monday morning after said committee subpoenaed her.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will also testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

As for the former president, he was back in action this week at the Republican National Convention, formally accepting the Republican Party nomination for president. He returns to the campaign trail today with his newly-minted running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio.

The rally will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan - this time at an indoor venue.