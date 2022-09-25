Butler County's Fall Family Fun Day returns on Sunday

BUTLER (KDKA) - Butler County Parks and Recreation is bringing back its free Fall Family Fun Day.

Happening today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., in Alameda Park, you can take part in the Alameda Car Cruise with the first 200 cars getting a free dash plate.

There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and activities for kids such as a bouncy house and crafts.

You can get a full lineup of events and information on the Butler County website at this link!