Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau to represent American Bantam at Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau's collection of five antique American Bantam cars will be on display during the 2024 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix in Schenley Park from Aug. 3-4, 2024.

The vintage collection includes a roadster, a panel truck, a pickup truck, a Bantam Reconnaissance Car and a hybrid vehicle dubbed a "popcorn truck," spanning from 1930 to 1943 in production years, per a press release given by the bureau.

The "popcorn truck." Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau

"The Bureau is proud to contribute our American Bantam vehicles to this event," said Bureau President Jack Cohen. "It's part of our heritage, history, and region and it's the Bureau's responsibility to raise awareness about how Butler County has impacted this country and the world."