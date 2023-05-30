Sources: 2 killed in shooting at Muddy Creek Township Park and Ride

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed in Butler County, sources tell KDKA-TV.

The man and woman were found shot to death Monday in the Park and Ride in Muddy Creek Township, sources say. The two victims knew each other and were in their late 20s or early 30s, sources added.

A passerby around 5:30 p.m. saw the bodies at the Park and Ride along Route 19 and alerted law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, officials said.

There have been no arrests.

