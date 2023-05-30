Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: 2 killed in shooting at Muddy Creek Township Park and Ride

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/29)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/29) 02:58

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed in Butler County, sources tell KDKA-TV.

The man and woman were found shot to death Monday in the Park and Ride in Muddy Creek Township, sources say. The two victims knew each other and were in their late 20s or early 30s, sources added. 

A passerby around 5:30 p.m. saw the bodies at the Park and Ride along Route 19 and alerted law enforcement.  The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, officials said.

There have been no arrests. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.