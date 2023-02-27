Watch CBS News
Six people escape smoky house fire in Penn Township

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Smoky fire billows from log cabin home in Penn Township
Smoky fire billows from log cabin home in Penn Township 01:13

RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) -- Six people scrambled out of a home in Butler County when a smoky fire broke out there early Monday morning.

Smoke billowed from the two-story, log cabin home on Three Degree Road in Penn Township. The fire started around 5:20 a.m.

penn-township-cabin-fire.png
(Source: Cpl. Jack D. Ripper, Penn Township Police Dept.)

 
A person who called 911 about the fire told emergency dispatchers that it may have started on the porch, Penn Township police said.

The driveway is almost a mile long and firefighters did have some issues with icing on the road.

All six people made it out of the home safely and no other injuries have been reported.

Crews are still putting out hot spots.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

