Butler County man arrested following investigation into deaths of German Shepherd dogs

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man has been arrested following an investigation into the deaths of two German shepherd dogs.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Butler barracks served a search warrant for a home along Double Road in Connoquenessing Township on Saturday following the investigation. Paul Frederick, 53, became increasingly agitated and was asked to leave the property but refused to do so. Troopers attempted to physically remove him from the home, and Frederick resisted, per the police report.

During the service of the warrant, 50 animals, including dogs, cats, pigs, goats and ducks were removed from the home. All animals were taken to the ANNA Shelter, according to police.

Frederick has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 5:00 PM EDT

