Butler County man accused of stealing from his hospitalized mother
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using his mother's debit card and forging her signature while she was in the hospital.
The Butler Eagle reports Donald Burk allegedly dropped his mom off at the hospital and kept her car, which had her purse and debit card inside.
Police say he charged more than $3,500 to that card without his mother's permission.
