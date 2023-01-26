Watch CBS News
Butler County Local Housing Options conducts annual survey

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Overnight in Butler County volunteers were out looking to help those without a home. 

Butler County Local Housing Options had teams out across the country to get a count of people sleeping in cars, in the woods, or anywhere outside. 

They said they're checking places they know people may go, including areas with 24-hour businesses. 

"Known locations where we know people have stayed before," explained Allyson Rose, the chair of the organization. "We drove through a lot of parking lots tonight, a lot of different gas stations." 

Their work is part of a nationwide effort that takes place every January to get a snapshot of how the country is dealing with homelessness. 

January 26, 2023

