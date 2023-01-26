Butler County Local Housing Options conducts annual survey

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Overnight in Butler County volunteers were out looking to help those without a home.

Butler County Local Housing Options had teams out across the country to get a count of people sleeping in cars, in the woods, or anywhere outside.

They said they're checking places they know people may go, including areas with 24-hour businesses.

"Known locations where we know people have stayed before," explained Allyson Rose, the chair of the organization. "We drove through a lot of parking lots tonight, a lot of different gas stations."

Their work is part of a nationwide effort that takes place every January to get a snapshot of how the country is dealing with homelessness.