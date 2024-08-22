Pa. Attorney General reaches $50,000 settlement with Butler County landlord

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday morning that her office has reached a $50,000 settlement with a Butler County landlord over unlawful billing, leasing, and debt collection practices.

According to Henry's office, A.R. Building Company which owns 20 apartment complexes in Pennsylvania, was being sued for allegedly inflating its repair cost that they would bill to their tenants for supposed damage to the apartments. Also in the lawsuit, it was alleged the landlord used leases that included unfair and unenforceable terms as well as unfair debt collection practices.

"This settlement ensures that A.R. Building's billing and leasing practices will comply with the law going forward," Attorney General Henry said. "Many renters face challenges in searching for and securing safe and suitable housing due to their unequal bargaining power in the housing market. My office will continue to hold landlords accountable for violations of state consumer protection laws."

As a result, A.R. Building Company has agreed to change its practices as well as paying $35,000 in restitution to residents, $10,000 in costs, and $5,000 in civil penalties.

Consumers who rented from A.R. Building Company will now have 60 days to file a complaint with the attorney general's office if they believe they paid for damages to units in excess of the actual amount incurred by the company.

They can file at this link or by phone at 717-787-9707.