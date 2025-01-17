Former Butler County Jehovah's Witness member found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - A Butler County Jehovah's Witnesses member has been convicted of sexually assaulting a young child in the 1990s.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry's Office, 45-year-old Shaun Sheffer was charged in 2023 after a grand jury recommended charges against numerous members of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Sheffer was found guilty of three counts of rape including a person with a mental disability as well as three counts of indecent assault.

"This defendant sexually assaulted a victim who was wholly vulnerable due to their age and mental disability," Attorney General Henry said. "I commend the grand jurors, the trial jurors, and, of course, the brave victim for ensuring a predator did not escape justice."

Testimony revealed that Sheffer was a close acquaintance of the victim and the assaults happened when they were between the ages of 7 and 12. The abuse occurred between 1995 and 2000 in Butler County.

Sheffer will be sentenced next month on February 19.