Butler County introduces 2023 budget with no tax hikes

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for Butler County residents; you won't see a tax increase next year.

According to the Butler Eagle, commissioners introduced a $244 million budget for 2023 that does not raise taxes.

Officials will formally consider the proposal at their Dec. 21 meeting.