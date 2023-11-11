Butler County hosting free medical clinic

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - This is the weekend to get free medical care in Butler County.

Remote Area Medical and Concordia Lutheran Ministries are offering dental, vision, and medical services.

Medical care will be open to all, but due to time constraints, you're asked to choose either vision or dental services.

The clinic is at Butler Intermediate High School. The parking lot will be open by midnight, with the clinic opening at 6 a.m.