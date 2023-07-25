Butler County Elections Bureau hosting voter education seminars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Butler County Election Bureau starts its series of voter education seminars on Tuesday.

There will be eight Voter 411 seminars throughout the county, where voters can learn how to register, vote on Election Day, and other options for casting ballots.

All sessions start at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday night's session is at the Fairview Borough Building in Petrolia.

There's another session Wednesday night at the Slippery Rock Township Municipal Building.

A full list of seminars is below. The seminars are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.



July 25 at the Fairview Borough Building, 135 North Washington Street, Petrolia

July 26 at the Slippery Rock Township Municipal Building, 155 Branchton Road

July 31 at the South Butler Community Library, 240 West Main Street, Saxonburg

Aug. 1 at the Jackson Township Municipal Building, 140 Magill Road, Zelienople

Aug. 2 at the Butler Township Municipal Building, 290 South Duffy Road

Aug. 3 at the Salvation Army, 313 West Cunningham Street, Butler

Aug. 7 at the Adams Township Municipal Building, 690 Valencia Road, Mars