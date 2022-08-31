Butler County couple facing several charges after child and dozens of animals found in home
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Butler County couple is being accused of living in deplorable conditions with their child and more than a dozen pets.
State police executed a search warrant at the home on Saxonburg Road in Summit Township and they removed 10 German Shepards and three cats - all of which were in poor health and had fleas, lice, and mites.
Regina and Robert Pruitt lived in the home, along with a child who is autistic.
Children and Youth Services determined the home was unlivable for the child and a zoning officer condemned the property.
Regina Pruitt faces a massive list of animal cruelty and neglect charges.
They're both facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.