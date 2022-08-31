Watch CBS News
Local News

Butler County couple facing several charges after child and dozens of animals found in home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Butler County couple is being accused of living in deplorable conditions with their child and more than a dozen pets. 

State police executed a search warrant at the home on Saxonburg Road in Summit Township and they removed 10 German Shepards and three cats - all of which were in poor health and had fleas, lice, and mites. 

Regina and Robert Pruitt lived in the home, along with a child who is autistic. 

Children and Youth Services determined the home was unlivable for the child and a zoning officer condemned the property. 

Regina Pruitt faces a massive list of animal cruelty and neglect charges. 

They're both facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.