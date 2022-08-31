Butler County couple facing several charges after child and dozens of animals found in home

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Butler County couple is being accused of living in deplorable conditions with their child and more than a dozen pets.

State police executed a search warrant at the home on Saxonburg Road in Summit Township and they removed 10 German Shepards and three cats - all of which were in poor health and had fleas, lice, and mites.

Regina and Robert Pruitt lived in the home, along with a child who is autistic.

Children and Youth Services determined the home was unlivable for the child and a zoning officer condemned the property.

Regina Pruitt faces a massive list of animal cruelty and neglect charges.

They're both facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.