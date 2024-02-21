Butler County's computer system hit by hackers, Social Security numbers exposed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler County's computer system was hit by hackers.

In a notice posted on the county's website on Wednesday, the county said it learned there was "unauthorized access and acquisition to data stored on the County's computer network."

The county said on Oct. 2, 2023, federal officials alerted it to "suspicious activity" on the network. Weeks later, the county determined there was a hack and began working to see the scope of the hack. On Jan. 22, 2024, the county said it completed its review and started locating mailing addresses for those impacted.

Butler County said its review found that the impacted data included Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and state identification numbers, among others.

On Wednesday, the county said it began mailing notifications to those impacted by the hack, though the county did not have contact information for all those impacted. It has created a toll-free telephone number, 833-918-1254, for people to call.

"Please be prepared to provide the following Engagement Number: B116747," the county's release said.

The county said it has contacted the district attorney's office and is working with federal law enforcement. It has also taken numerous steps to prevent similar attacks in the future, including strengthening its network security.

Butler County said those impacted can take certain steps, including enrolling in credit monitoring and monitoring their account statements.

"Please accept our apologies that this incident occurred. We remain fully committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and will continue to take many precautions to safeguard it," the county said.