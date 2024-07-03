Butler Country Club's 18th hole provides a fabulous finish to a round | The Elite 18

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One of the best finishing holes in all of Western Pennsylvania can be found just off of Route 8 at Butler Country Club.

Butler County has many golf courses, but none better than Butler Country Club.

The Par 70 layout can play over 6,700 yards and features one of the best finishing holes in all of the area.

The 18th hole isn't extremely long, but requires precision off of the tee.

"It's one of my favorites on the golf course," said Head Golf Professional John Brautigam. "A little dogleg to the right. Beautiful with the clubhouse in the background. Post-renovation, made some really nice changes and made it a little more open off the tee for our shorter hitters and a little more challenging for the longer hitters."

The 18th plays 400 yards.

It's a little more open, but if you stray too far off of the fairway, you can be blocked out by trees on the right or in a trap on the left.

While playing alongside KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh, Brautigam suggested starting it down the left side and playing a cut, as everything slopes left to right.

Approach shots into the green will want to favor the left side, as well.

"It's difficult, but it's not too long and you can score here," Walsh said.

"It's very playable for our shorter hitters and high handicappers, but with the bunkering and the runoff, it's challenging for the best players at the club."

Butler Country Club

Founded: 1908

Public or Private: Private

Location: 310 Country Club Road, Butler, PA, 16002

Phone Number: 724-586-7701

Website: www.ButlerCC.org

Course Designer: Tom Bendelow

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,970 yards - 74.3/133

White - 6,434 yards - 72.2/127

Gold - 5,769 yards - 68.9/119

Red - 5,204 yards - 66.1/115

PGA Jr. - 3,167 yards - 58.2/95