Man accused of stealing donation money from St. Paul's Church in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested and charged with stealing donation money from St. Paul's Church in Butler on Monday.

Butler City Police Chief Bob O'Neill said officers were called to investigate a burglary at the church located along McKean Street early Monday morning.

Police say detectives were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Joseph Fee III and say he broke open a donation box and made off with between $200 and $300.

Police say Fee was located and interviewed and then charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft, among other charges.

Fee was arrested and taken to be arraigned and placed in the Butler County Jail.

Court paperwork shows that Fee was unable to post bail and that a preliminary hearing is set for next week.