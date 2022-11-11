Butler Area School District to address recent behavior issues at high school

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of Butler Area School District is addressing bad behavior at the high school.

It comes after numerous fights have broken out this fall. In an email to parents, Superintendent Brian White said the school will notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspensions.

The district is also establishing its own intervention center, intended for students who are expelled, and it's revising the design of bathrooms to include all individual stalls. That's supposed to eliminate group gatherings in a restroom.