Butler Area School District board approved first reading of new naloxone policy

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A life-saving tool could soon be available in the Butler Area School District.

On Monday, the school board approved a first reading of a policy to allow licensed health care professionals, school staff members and school police officers to carry naloxone. The drug can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and does not have to be administered by a doctor or emergency worker.

The board still must give the policy a second approval before it can be implemented.